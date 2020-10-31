Can you really go to Walters State tuition-free with Tennessee Promise?
Yes, and freshman Lance Bailey is one of many students doing it.
“This is a great opportunity,” said Bailey, who is pursuing a nursing career.
The application is now open to high school seniors at tnpromise.gov. The deadline to apply is Nov. 2. The scholarship pays the remaining cost of tuition after other financial aid is applied. Tennessee Promise makes it possible for many students to earn a technical certificate or an associate’s degree with minimal cost. For others, Tennessee Promise means two years of a bachelor’s degree with no student loans.
Bailey said he first heard about Tennessee Promise while in high school and was eager to enroll in college. He decided to work in health care when he was just a child.
“When I was little, my grandfather had health issues. I would go to the doctor with him or visit him in the hospital. The people I met made such a difference in grandfather’s life. I knew I wanted to work in health care,” Bailey said.
He is enhancing his classroom education by working as a technician in the emergency room of a local hospital.
While Tennessee Promise makes paying for college much easier, Bailey said that he would have chosen Walters State even without Tennessee Promise.
“I have been to Walters State many times on field trips and everyone has always been so nice. I felt welcomed at Walters State. And, of course, the college has an excellent reputation for training nurses,” Bailey said.
Bailey has some advice for those still in high school.
“Take advantage of all of your opportunities. Listen to your teachers or anyone else who wants to help you,” Bailey said.