The Hawkins County Board of Education honored Volunteer High School's newly certified CNAs, as well as their instructor Keri Masters, during the Feb. 2 BOE meeting.
Last month VHS announced that 11 students completed the requirements to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) during the Fall 2022 semester.
Among those students are: Alexis Bellamy, Aniyah Calderon, Taylor Castle, Emmerson Head, Macy Henry, Dazmine Kendrick, Madison Short, Sarah VanHuss, Sara Winegar, Addison Wright, and Emily Wyatt.
These students successfully completed the required pre-requisite courses prior to being accepted into the Nursing Education class. Those courses included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
While enrolled in Nursing Education, they completed the required training (40 lecture/content delivery hours, 20 classroom lab hours, & 40 clinical hours) to qualify them to sit for their State of Tennessee Certified Nursing Assistant licensure exam which includes both a knowledge and skills portion.
This was the first Nursing Education class to take their CNA test in their own classroom since Volunteer High School became an official test site in August of 2022.
Masters introduced each of the newly certified CNAs to the board and reported on their future college plans.
CNA Addison Wright, who is also Volunteer's student representative to the BOE, offered a heartfelt tribute to her teacher.
"We are so truly lucky to have Ms. Masters as a teacher this year," Wright said. "She's the most dedicated teacher I've ever had, and I'm sure many of you (nursing classmates) could say the same."
At the end of the presentation the students present Masters with gifts, including a basket of her favorite snacks.
A video of the ceremony, including presentation made by Masters and Wright, can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com