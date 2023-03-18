As the temperatures begin to rise and plants emerge from dormancy, it’s an excellent time for homeowners to plan for spring garden care.
Whether it be vegetable/herb gardens, flower beds, trees or shrubs, spring gardens need extra care to help them transition from the harsh conditions of winter to the warmer temperatures of spring.
In this guide, we’ll walk you through spring garden care tips to help you prepare your spring gardening checklist. Let’s get started!
Inspect and Repair Your Spring Garden
Winter is a great time to dust off your spring tools and arrange for any cleaning or repairs needed. It’s also the time to take stock of what might be missing from your shed that you’ll need come springtime.
Think about items like your mower, garden spreader, blower, rakes, shovels, etc. There is nothing more frustrating than going to do yard work on a beautiful spring day only to realize that the tools and equipment you need either aren’t there or don’t work.
Clean Up Beds
Inspection is the first step to preparing your garden for new growth. Many plants may suffer from the cold, ice and snow, thus experiencing damage. Remove any debris in your garden beds, including annual plants from last year. Watch for signs of pests that may have taken shelter in your garden during the winter months.
Hardscaping items such as retaining walls, trellises and fences may also need repairing. It’s best to fix landscape materials before planting your spring garden to avoid damaging the plants.
You can also use this time to redesign your garden beds and construct new hardscaping. Consider spring garden ideas such as steppingstones, water gardens, bird baths and larger herb/vegetable garden beds.
Prune Trees and Perennials
If you haven’t already pruned your plants last fall, spring is the perfect time to complete pruning before new buds appear. Annual pruning helps promote healthy growth and avoid pest infestation. Plants that should be pruned include trees, shrubs, ornamental grasses and perennials.
Be sure to remove any dead or diseased branches, suckers and branches that cross. Trim ornamental grasses and perennials to remove dead leaves and make room for new growth.
Perform a Spring Garden Soil Test
Testing your soil is essential for ensuring proper growth throughout the year. It’s recommended to perform a soil test every three to five years to identify your soil’s pH and nutrient status. Depending on the test result, you may need to amend the soil by fertilizing or avoiding certain fertilizers. To perform a soil test, visit your state’s Extension Service website or use a testing kit from your local gardening center.
Feed and Mulch Garden Beds
After you’ve removed weeds and debris in your garden, the next step is applying organic matter. Begin by loosening the soil and applying a thin layer of compost.
If your soil’s pH and nutrient levels are off, you may need to add amendments to correct the soil. Once you plant your garden, add a layer of mulch in mid-to-late spring to encourage moisture retention.
The Lawnifi Spring Fertilizer Box is an excellent source of spring nutrition. Each bottle of liquid fertilizer contains nutrients to help your lawn and garden transition from winter to warmer temperatures. Learn more here.
Divide Perennials
If your perennials have outgrown their space, spring is the ideal time to divide and transplant them. Keep in mind that to avoid disrupting their bloom cycle, fall-blooming perennials should be divided in the spring, and spring-blooming perennials should be divided in the fall.
Apply Weed and Pest Control
Pre-emergent herbicides are best applied in the early spring to avoid unwanted weed growth. Pesticides and insecticides should also be used to prevent damage from pests. Always follow the directions on the product label and wear proper safety gear.
Enjoy Planting
Once you’ve completed these garden tips for spring, the final step is enjoying the planting process. Begin planting once there is no chance of frost or cold weather in the forecast.
Transplant existing plants such as perennials, trees and shrubs, or sow new seeds directly into the soil. Enjoy exploring new spring garden ideas to improve and create a pleasant gardening space for this growing season.
Want to learn more about achieving a great lawn? Check out more Sod University tips by visiting https://sodsolutions.com/sod-university/