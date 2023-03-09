Hawkins County Schools Heath Services purchased emergency medical supplies for both main high schools and two middles schools thanks to $1,000 in recently awarded UTrust Grant funding.
The recipients are the health clinics at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools, and Rogersville and Church Hill middles schools.
Hawkins County School grant writer Debbie Pressnell said each school purchased supplies to fit their need.
They purchased a tote for each school clinic, and them filled each tote with medical supplies including Diagnostic equipment (glucometer, BP cuff and stethoscope, pulse oximeter); CPR mask, tourniquet, Sam splint, instant ice packs, pen light, scissors, ammonia ampules, and miscellaneous first aid supplies including coflex, gauze, pressure dressing and gloves.
They also added an extra box of Narcan.
Hawkins County School health supervisor Becky Little said the nurses can quickly grab these totes for emergencies in their respective schools.
“We’re so excited to be the recipient of this grant and would like to thank UTrust and Debbi Pressnell for making this possible,” Little said.
UTrust is an organization that assists school systems in Tennessee with unemployment issues and in recognizing, supporting, and appreciating school employees.
Overall Hawkins County will receive $64,000 from UTrust this year, Presnell said. The other grant allocations will be announced later.