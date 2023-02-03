Surgoinsville native Jeamy Williams is set to graduate from Yale University this spring as the first male from the state of Tennessee to sprint for the prestigious college.
“It’s an honor to be the first male sprinter out of Tennessee to go to Yale,” says Jeamy, “I’m proud to represent my hometown and a southern way of life at such a notable school that boasts impressive staff and alumni. Being away from home has given me a new perspective.”
While a student at Dobyns-Bennett High School, he achieved personal bests of 10.82 in the 100m sprint, 21.67 in the 200m, and 48.56 in the 400m. Mixed with his high grades, colleges across America were wanting Jeamy to attend their classes.
Jeamy’s mother, Donna Williams says, “When (family friend, Jim Ailshie)
saw him running at DB, he encouraged Jeamy to consider running at an Ivy
League school.” Yale University became the winning ticket.
While keeping his hometown roots close to his heart, Jeamy has excelled to be where he is today. His mother, Donna, says that the young man had always hinted at wanting to achieve great things.
Early Signs of Excellence
“Jeamy has always had big dreams and the willingness to put in the hard work to make them a reality,” Donna explains when thinking back on Jeamy’s early shows of high achievement in life.
“When he fractured his shoulder playing football in middle school, we were fortunate to have Dr. Jason Parks as his orthopedic surgeon.”
That trip to the doctor ended up being the spark in the direction Jeamy wanted to go. “That night at the hospital, Jeamy told me he wanted to go to school to be an orthopedic surgeon,” Donna said.
Donna explained that her son had it in his mind that he was going to do the best he could. “Jeamy started researching the best universities in the country and what he needed to do to be accepted into these schools.”
The first male sprinter from Tennessee to earn a scholarship to Yale, Jeamy kept his drive and ambition to attend one of the best schools in the country.
“I try to use this experience to honor my family. I made a lot of sacrifices to get to this stage in my life, but so did my family,” Jeamy said. “They also put in a lot of hard work to help me get where I am.”
Donna attests to the sacrifices made by her son as she gives her side. She noted, “I have seen the sacrifices, high-stress levels, and rigorous training and study schedules that he has endured the past eight years, and I am so proud
of him.”
Jeamy Williams is expected to graduate this spring with a degree in Biomedical Engineering, with plans to use his degree to help others in the medical field. He has made not just his family proud, but also his community of Surgoinsville as he is an inspiration for many smalltown boys and girls who want to reach the stars.