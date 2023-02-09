A Hawkins County student has been selected to be part of Tennessee Tech University’s Trailblazers class, bringing together top students at Tech to take campus visits and student recruitment to a personal level.
Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major from Rogersville, is among the new class of Trailblazers.
Bare will be offering personal, one-on-one campus tours to prospective students and their families while also fostering genuine connections between current Trailblazer students and future Golden Eagles.
“Trailblazers are special,” said Karen Lykins, vice president for enrollment and communication. “They are bold thinkers, fearless students, confident leaders, and kind classmates. Being a Tennessee Tech Trailblazer means using your skills and knowledge to lead other students to connect with their journey to campus.”
Lykins added, “At Tennessee Tech, we put students first and what better way to foster personal connections than by pairing prospective students with some of our top current students who have experiences and insight to share about what the college experience at Tech is really like.”
Trailblazers now play an integral part in the admissions process and new student recruitment at Tech. Prospective students and their families planning a visit to campus will be paired with a Trailblazer to lead their personal tour of campus.
With the diverse group of students who make up Trailblazers, the university’s goal is to personalize the visit experience for each prospective student by focusing on their interests and intended major.
In addition to leading one-on-one campus tours, Trailblazers also interact with prospective students at various campus events throughout the year.
Prospective students also interact with Trailblazers through social media, @tntechtrailblazers on Instagram.
Prospective students interested in connecting with Trailblazers can visit www.tntech.edu/trailblazers to see profiles for the student tour guides.