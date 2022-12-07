With Hawkins County Schools facing more than $20 million in “Phase 4” facility projects at some point in the future, school leaders are hoping state legislators will consider sports gambling to fund school building maintenance.
It’s been a couple of years since the Hawkins County Commission and Board of Education passed resolutions asking the Tennessee General Assembly to utilize sports gambling revenue to fund school facility projects.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted that there was also a big constituency of Tennessee school systems that wanted sports gambling money for preschools.
“So, there’s a war on whether or not we can get money from some of those revenues toward rural school systems to help defer maintenance costs for some of these very old buildings,” Hixson said. “We’re some of the oldest (buildings) in the area — versus allocating that money toward Pre-K. That’s a hard battle to win because you’re talking academics versus the cost associated with buildings.”
During the Board of Education Facilities Committee meeting last month county school maintenance director Shannon Glass presented the BOE with an update on the five year Capital Outlay plan for annually budget building improvements.
Although the five year plan is on schedule, the estimated cost of facility projects from 2023-24 through 2027-28 totals $4.17 million. But, that amount doesn’t include “Phase 4”.
‘A problem with roofing’
Glass presented the BOE a separate list of projects identified as the Phase 4 renovations totaling $20.66 million. These aren’t immediate needs, but are projects that will have to be addressed eventually.
Phases 1-3 began in the late 1990s and included multiple school building additions and renovations, as well as the construction of the new Joseph Rogers Primary, Church Hill Intermediate, and Clinch School.
It’s been more than a decade since Phase 3 ended, and throughout that time the list of projects proposed for Phase 4 have been growing.
The big ticket items on the Phase 4 lists are roofs needed at Volunteer, Cherokee, Carters Valley Elementary, Mount Carmel, McPheeters Bend and the Bus Shop/Training Center — totaling an estimated $7.665 million overall.
“We’re going to have a problem with roofing at some point,” Glass told the BOE. “Right now we have Volunteer and Cherokee patched up. We get some minor leaks, but we haven’t had any major ones lately. I don’t see us being able to fund that out of out Capital (Outlay budget). We’re going to more than likely have to do a bond for that.”
Within the next 18 months the school system will retire a bond, after which a new bond can be issued.
Glass added, “When you look at both (CHS and VHS) together, and estimate today is around $6.5 million to roof both those schools. That’s more than my entire budget, with all my personnel and everything.”
Hixson noted that if Hawkins County has another wet year the high school roofs may have to be addressed sooner rather than later. That would mean approaching the County Commission for funding.
‘Our tax base cant keep up’
Phase 4 also includes sewer line replacement at Mount Carmel, Carters Valley and Surgoinsville Middle totaling $338,000; Security entrances at the older schools and Central Office totaling $1.147 million; paving at the Bus Shop/Training Center, Carters Valley, Bulls Gap, Central office; and sealing and striping countywide for a total of $1.76 million.
Other miscellaneous projects also listed in Phase 4 include auditorium renovations at Volunteer, Cherokee, Surgoinsville Middle and Rogersville Middle ($2.5 million); HVAC replacement at Joseph Rogers Primary (2.3 million); restroom additions and renovations countywide ($2 million); field house renovations at VHS, CHS, SMS, CHMS, and RMS ($1 million); and library carpeting districtwide ($1 million).
“Our biggest problem is, our tax base in the county can’t keep up with the amount of money it takes to maintain buildings,” Glass said.
Glass added, “Write the state and tell them that they need to set aside money for facilities. We do not have money for facilities. Nothing (at the state level) is earmarked for facilities.”
‘Huge costs to maintain buildings’
Hixson agreed that some online gambling revenue should be allocated to maintain rural school facilities. He said the state budget this year did many good things to assist schools academically, but didn’t address facilities.
“For the first time we’re going to be able to pay for most, or nearly all of our special needs interventions and accommodations under TISA because we’re going to be funded based on what each student’s needs are,” Hixson said. “We’re going to be funded to grow and maintain our CTE programs, which is good. We’ve never had that much money for that particular program.”
Hixson added, “Nothing has come in for maintenance. Those of us who supported the maintenance money coming from those online gambling proceeds were saying there’s no mechanism by which we can even go to the state and apply for loans without having a bunch of money raised to put up initially, or the county commission stepping up and issuing a bond. We’re still on the hook for saddling our taxpayers with huge costs to maintain buildings.”
Part of education is housing students safely, Hixson noted.
“There’s been a big push for safety, but you can put in all the safe entrances you want, but the roof still leaks and the water pipes are still broken,” Hixson said.