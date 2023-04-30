While preparing for the Summer Reading Program (SRP) beginning across the nation in June, the libraries of Hawkins County would like the public to be aware that registration for the program begins in May.
However, while SRP registration is going on, the libraries are still hosting many events for crowds, both young and senior to enjoy.
For children who want to stay active this summer or parents who wish to keep their kids learning throughout the summer, the SRP theme of “All Together Now” will be focused on teaching kids the importance of kindness and being a pillar in the community.
Volunteers are welcomed for older kids or adults who wish to help in supplying the fun.
The libraries continue to welcome anyone looking for a fun, educational, and social experience at a public setting.
Mount Carmel Public Library
For all hopeful writers, Mount Carmel library is holding a Writer’s Group on May 10 at 1 p.m. Any individual wanting to learn how to write or just improve a skill is encouraged to meet with this broad range of writers who can help as they also further their development.
Additionally, the Mount Carmel Library Reader’s Group will be meeting on May 18 at noon. For people who have books that they love but feel as if they cannot discuss them, this event opens the door to speak about favorite authors or books while also learning about someone else’s interests.
Mount Carmel SRP registration SRP will be held from May 30 to June 3.
To learn more about Mount Carmel Library’s events or how to volunteer cal (423) 357-4011. The library is located at 100 Main St. behind City Hall and operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10-8, Friday 10-4, and Saturday 10-2.
Church Hill Public Library
Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. is Church Hill Library’s last story time for the spring before summer reading. Library Assistant Joanna Phillips is planning an extra special event by to close out the season. Story time will resume in the fall after SRP has finished.
On Thursday, May 11 from 11-1, the library is celebrating Mother’s Day by holding Plant a Flower for Mom. Patrons can bring a child during this time to plant a flower in a pot to give as a Mother’s Day present.
May 18, from 10-4, the library will be teaching a drop-in course on how to use the Libby App. The Libby App is a program on cell phones or tablets that allow users to input their library card numbers and check out audios and ebooks for patrons who prefer to read online. The drop-in class is open to everybody and will cover topics such as how to download, register, and navigate the app.
For readers who like a suspenseful tale, the Mystery Book Club with Library Assistant Jen Seagroves will be meeting to discuss The Alice network by Kate Quinn on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m.
Joanna Phillips will be teaching a crochet class Thursday, May 25 from 2-4 p.m.
Church Hill Library Branch Manager, Dana Parker would like to remind everyone that their SRP registration begins May 12 and encourages all to sign up.
For more information on Church Hill Library, please call (423) 357-4591. The library is located at 412 E Main Blvd and is open Monday 9:30 a.m. to7:30 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 9:30-5:30, and Saturday 10-2.
Surgoinsville Public Library
Surgoinsville library will be continuing story time on Mondays at 1 p.m throughout the summer. All children are welcome to attend this event that includes a story, arts and crafts, a snack, and physical activities outdoors.
On Thursday, May 4, Luttrell Staffing will be holding a local job fair under the Surgoinsville Library Pavilion. Anyone in need of work or looking to explore other career options is encouraged to attend to learn about jobs in the area.
SRP registration for Surgoinsville opens on May 1 and will run throughout the entire month. Library Branch Manager Rachel Franklin said to register your children to be put into the running for prizes including gift cards, toys, and books.
Surgoinsville Library can be reached at (423) 345-480 and is located at 120 Old Stage Rd. Hours of operation are Monday and Wednesday 8-5 and Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 2-6.
H. B. Stamps Memorial Library
H. B. Stamps Memorial Library’s storytime will cease in June until the fall in order to prepare for SRP.
H. B. Stamps’ Mystery Book Club will meet on Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m to discuss The Secrets of Wishtide by Kat Saunders.
The library will not be holding registration for SRP. Instead, H. B. Stamps Libray’s staff would like the public to know that all Hawkins County children are welcome and teens may volunteer.
H. B. Stamps’ phone number is (423) 272-8710. The library is at 407 East Main St and is open 9-5 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 9-8 on Tuesday and Thursday; and 9-1 on Saturday.