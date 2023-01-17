Have you ever wondered what the world would be like if a particular invention was never invented? That’s exactly what three Bulls Gap School students had to imagine.
Eighth grader Hayden Good and seventh graders Kyli Taylor and Nevaeh Thomas, were encouraged to enter a contest with the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) by their BGS Librarian, Kristen Riley.
The monthly competitions are open to Middle School students all over the US.
Academic Coach, Brittney Rhoton helped guide them through their topic selection.
The Institute posed them with the question “what if”.
The students were tasked with researching, then creating a movie poster demonstrating what the world would be like without a particular STEM discovery or invention of their choice. Good choose to research solar panels, while Taylor zeroed in on vulcanized rubber and Thomas focused on water filters.
Three winners were chosen from the 6th-8th grade division.
Bulls Gap School was well represented, were winners. The students were awarded for their efforts by each receiving an iPad Mini, Apple Pencil and Sphero Bolt Robot.
“I am really proud of these students,” Rhoton said, “They not only had to be creative, but they had to truly understand the STEM invention and how it impacted our world.”
Matt Hixson, Director of Schools shared, “I am extremely proud of these students and the fine way they represented their school, our district, and their county. I congratulate them on a superb job!”
“I am thrilled that we have teachers such as Ms. Riley that encourage our students to broaden and stretch their minds in new ways,” stated Thomas Floyd, Supervisor of Middle/High Schools.