The Hawkins County Board of Education received its proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget Monday with a $2.187 million deficit, although typical under estimated revenue and over estimated expenses could potentially make it close to break-even.
The 2022-23 budget was projected with a $4.6 million deficit.
County schools Budget Director Melissa Farmer said although final numbers aren’t yet in, she’s projecting that with tax collections coming in higher than projected, the actual 2022-23 budget deficit will be significantly lower.
The reserve fund balance is projected to be approximately $8 million as of June 30.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the BOE at its budget workshop Monday that the currently projected $2.187 million deficit for 2023-24 isn’t as bad as it sounds.
Farmer added, “Even though we’re estimating in this (2023-24) budget to use $2.187 million from fund balance, I don’t think that’s what it truly would be if the collections continue the same as they’ve been.”
This is the first year under the state’s new TISA funding formula, which is expected to bring more money to Hawkins County schools, although the exact amount isn’t yet known.
As usual, salaries make up the lion’s share of expenses, and that cost will be increasing in 2023-24 thanks to a state mandated minimum teacher salary increase from $40,000 to $42,000.
That’s part of the state’s gradual teacher pay increase plan which will set a teacher’s minimum pay at $50,000 by 2025-26. TISA funding is expected ot cover most of the cost of increasing teacher salaries.
Another big addition to the proposed 2023-24 budget are salary scale increases for non-certified hourly staff such as bookkeepers and secretaries, cafeteria staff, custodians and educational assistants.
Hixson noted that a salary scale study was conducted comparing Hawkins County’s salary scales to Sullivan County and Greene County. He noted that custodians and instructional assistants were significantly lower in Hawkins County.
“We did see several others that needed to be increased so we did go aead and recommend to increase all salary schedules across the board,” Hixson said.
For example food service employees currently start at $9 per hour, but the proposed budget increases that to $11
Custodians currently start at $8.90 per hours but the proposed budget increases that to $11.
Instructional assistants currently start at $9.08 per hour, but the budget would increase that to $10.71.
Board member Hannah Winegar asked if it would be possible to increase the salaries of non-certified staff even further.
Hixson said he is in favor of addressing those salaries even further, but he noted that with this being the first years of the state’s new TISA funding plan, he wanted to keep this 2023-24 budget as close to even as possible to be prepared for the unexpected.
The BOE is also scheduled to approve this budget at its June 1 meeting, so that it can be presented to the County Commission later in the month. Farmer noted that if she had to make drastic changes to salary scales at this point, it would make it near impossible for her to make that June 1 deadline.
The Board agreed to keep the salary scales as-is in the proposed budget, and if funding looks favorable they can look at increasing them again later in the school year.