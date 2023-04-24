Surgoinsville Middle School 6th-grader Azlee Keck won the SkillsUSA state championship in “Job Skills Demonstration A” last weekend in Chattanooga.
Keck demonstrated how to apply a tourniquet to a workplace injury.
By winning the State Champion Keck is now qualified to compete in the SkillsUSA national competition in June 19-23 in Atlanta.
Keck is no stranger to high pressure SkillsUSA competition. She was state champion last year and was a 4th place finalist at nationals.
Keck was also he only student SMS took to state this year.
The SMS SkillsUSA program is shepherded by assistant principal Kevin Hilton, who previously advised numerous Volunteer High School students into high achievement at SkillsUSA competitions for more than a decade.
Upon transferring to SMS Hilton launched the program there, but said after this year he will step back from the advisory role and focus more on the administrative role.
“I am happy to announce that Mrs. Sarah Rhymer will step into the role as the the SkillsUSA advisor for Surgoinsville Middle School,” Hilton said.
Rhymer, who is a special education teacher at SMS, added, “I’m excited to take over the lead advisor role for SkillsUSA. My goal is to take a team of 4-6 students from SMS to the state conference next year.”