Keck

SMS 6th-grader Azlee Keck demonstrated how to apply a tourniquet to a workplace injury to earn her secnd consecutive SkillsUSA state championship last weekend.

 Kevin Hilton

Surgoinsville Middle School 6th-grader Azlee Keck won the SkillsUSA state championship in “Job Skills Demonstration A” last weekend in Chattanooga.

