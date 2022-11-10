WSCC butchery

Walters State Community College announced the addition of a butchery program on Tuesday. From left are Dr. Tony Miksa, president of the college; Astrid Friedrich of the Chamber of Crafts of South Thuringia, Germany; Chef Joe Cairns, head of the Maples Institute for Culinary Arts at Walters State; Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce development at the college; and Tobias Bolle, with the Association of Chambers of Commerce for Service and Industry, Germany.

 contributed

Walters State Community College will enroll the first students in its new butchery program in fall 2023. The program becomes the first meat-cutting program offered by a Tennessee community college and one of only two programs in the state.

