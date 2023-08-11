Rogersville Middle School students arrive on the first day of school Monday.
Church Hill Intermediate teachers donned special attire Monday morning to welcome students back to school for the first day of the 2023-24 school year.
Church Hill Intermediate students get their scream on during an assembly in the gym on the first day of school Monday.
Mount Carmel Elementary teachers, including kindergarten teacher Susan Larkin shown here, greeted their students on with hugs on the first day of school Monday.
Hawkins Elementary was prepared ot greet students Monday with balloons and a bubble machine.
Mrs. Castle’s class at Joseph Rogers Primary poses for a photo on the first day of school Monday.
Rogersville Middle School show Monday they're ready to begin learning in the sixth grade.
One of the best parts of coming bamc ot school is getting to see your friends again, as these Surgoinsville Middle schools student demonstrated Monday.
School is serious business, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun too, as these Surgoinsville Middle School students demonstrated Monday.
Mount Carmel Elementary students greeted by Mrs. McCann on the first day of school Monday.
Mooresburg Elementary students could follow the rainbow Monday morning to find their way to the first day of school.
As Hawkins County students completed their first day of the 2023-24 school year Monday they could take solace in knowing they only have 184 school days to go before the next summer vacation.
