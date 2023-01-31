The following Hawkins County students were named to the Dean’s List at Tennessee Technological University for the 2022 Fall semester:
Garrett L. Armstrong, Surgoinsville
Grant D. Armstrong, Surgoinsville
Cheyenne L. Bare, Rogersville
Shawn K. Bond, Rogersville
Lillian M. Cicero, Surgoinsville
Mallie G. Cole, Rogersville
Kaitlyn Faith Darnell, Church Hill
Thomas Faust, Rogersville
Zachary D. Henard, Rogersville
Olivia Mae Housewright, Bulls Gap
Samuel Andrew Howard, Mooresburg
Isaac L. Jennings, Church Hill
Dawson R. Jones, Rogersville
Bobby Frank Montgomery, Church Hill
Jayla Mallory Street, Church Hill
Lily B. Summey, Church Hill
Ryleigh Grace Templeton, Rogersville
Haley Ann Wood, Mount Carmel
