Cherokee NJROTC’s cadets provided one of their more important community services this April by collecting 822 pounds of canned goods items to serve the area’s low income families.
CPO Gary Stidham and MSgt Michael Taft oversee the projects done by Cherokee’s award-winning cadets and targeted the recent food drive towards Of One Accord Ministry this year to serve local families through their food pantry efforts.
Food pantries around the country are in greater need now for food drives than ever before as COVID funding for food has been exhausted. Area food pantries are now finding themselves faced with the same inflation on food as consumers see at their local grocery stores. Food prices are simply up everywhere, including sources for food pantries.
In times when inflation begins to rise, those hit hardest are low income families that don’t have a cushion to absorb rising costs.
This often results in these families choosing whether they will pay regular utility bills and gas to get to work or be able to eat good nutritious food. Many times food runs out before the end of the month and local food pantries become more and more important helping many of these families get by.
Of One Accord Ministry applauds the efforts and generosity of these students who will make life easier for recipients of their efforts.