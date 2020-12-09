JOHNSON CITY – When Bailey Davis graduates on Dec. 12, 2020, she will become the first East Tennessee State University student to complete a bachelor of science in the new rehabilitative health sciences major.
Davis, a native of Crossville, Tennessee, came to ETSU knowing she wanted to become an occupational therapist. But when she entered as a freshman, the rehabilitative health sciences major, B.S. (RHSC-BS), which is designed to prepare students for a variety of health-related professions, had not yet been implemented.
“I went ahead and declared another major, but as soon as they announced the rehabilitative health sciences major, I knew that this was the right fit for me,” said Davis, who has been accepted into an occupational therapy (OT) program that she will begin in May 2021. “This major was the stepping stone that I needed to go on to graduate school as an OT student.”
The RHSC-BS prepares students for graduate studies in medicine, occupational therapy, physical therapy, prosthetic and orthotics, speech-language pathology, audiology, nutrition and dietetics and a host of other allied health fields of study.
The degree also prepares students to enter entry-level rehabilitative or health care positions or provides an avenue to a bachelor’s degree for students who have completed an associate of applied science (AAS) as a rehabilitation assistant in physical therapy, occupational therapy or speech-language pathology.
For Davis, the best feature of the new major was the coursework that exposes students to many aspects of health care and treatment across lifespan – from pediatrics to geriatrics. She also appreciated the emphasis her professors placed on interprofessional teams in health care.
The RHSC-BS curriculum is framed within the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health, which emphasizes patient-centered interprofessional care.
“The whole major is very cohesive,” Davis said. “From the intro classes to requiring students to complete clinical observation hours in three different disciplines, everything is carefully planned to make sure that you’re ready to apply for graduate school in whatever field you choose.
“It’s been very well thought out,” she continued. “It’s not a bunch of classes strung together for a major; it’s very intentional. What you are doing, why you’re doing it, and when you’re doing it makes sense throughout the program.”
Being among the first students to enroll in the major, Davis also discovered the close-knit camaraderie among her professors and classmates.
“The professors were wonderful, and I found some of my best friends in this major as we moved through classes together,” said Davis. “When I came to ETSU, I found community through the Young Life organization, where I serve as a volunteer leader. Now, I also have a community among my friends from rehabilitative health sciences.”
The RHSC-BS major is housed in ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences. Currently, 154 students are enrolled in the major.
“This major just made sense for our college and for ETSU,” said Dr. Jeff Snodgrass, chair of the Department of Rehabilitative Sciences. “It is a wonderful springboard for graduate programs that we already offer here at ETSU such as physical therapy, nutrition, audiology and speech-language pathology, as well as some exciting new programs currently in development, such as OT and prosthetics and orthotics.
“We are excited that our first student to complete the major has been successful and has already been accepted into graduate school, and we’re looking forward to preparing many more students who will build this program’s reputation and reach.”
To learn more about the RHSC-BS, visit www.etsu.edu/crhs/rehabilitative-sciences/.