Your first year of college usually means your first dorm experience and maybe even your first time living on your own.
Every college or university has its own requirements for housing, but no matter what they are, parents and students should consider that dorms offer a great transition for students between their parents’ house and setting up housekeeping on their own.
Before Moving Day
Your college will assign you a moving day for your dorm and you’ll also probably get your roommate assignment well before then, too. Use that extra time to get acquainted with your roomie and decide who is going to bring what. You may want to choose a communal décor scheme, paint the walls (if allowed), and choose who is going to bring kitchen utensils and other items. Read over your dorm rules and residential life guidelines. Know beforehand where to park, who to ask for assistance and what is allowed in your dorm room.
What to Bring
In addition to your clothing and toiletries, you’ll also want to bring:
• Important documents, such as credit and debit cards, passports, your school ID, car registration and insurance paper work, health insurance cards, a copy of your birth certificate and your Social Security card, an emergency contact list, and your class schedule.
• Power strips and surge protectors, extension cords, chargers, cables for HDMI and ethernet, logins for streaming services.
• A quality backpack and school supplies for all of your classes.
• A shower caddy, especially if your dorm features a communal hall bathroom, with shower shoes.
• Cleaning supplies and a toolkit.
• A first-aid kit, prescription medications, any over-the-counter medications you use regularly, vitamins, tissues and bandages.
• Sets of sheets, bath towels, washcloths, hand towels, blankets, hangers, a laundry hamper or bag, change for the laundry, dish towels and sponges, an iron or wrinkle-release spray.
• Lamps, dry erase boards and markers, fan or space heaters (if allowed), Command strips or poster tack, a rug, bed risers, a mirror, additional seating and a small vacuum are nice things to have.
• Snacks and shelf-stable foods, microwave snacks and foods, a mug and other utensils, dish soap, a sponge and paper towels.
After Moving Day
After you’re all moved in, it’s time to say your goodbyes. Parents and friends, depending on how long of a drive they’re facing, may stay overnight at a nearby hotel. In that case, make plans to show them around campus and go to dinner before you head back to your dorm for your first night of college.