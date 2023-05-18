Jim Wells - FFA legend and amazing educator, who taught agriculture classes from 1967-2006

Cherokee’s CTE building will be named for long time teacher Jim Wells during a ceremony on May 23 at 5 p.m. at the school.

 contributed

Mr. Jim Wells will be honored as an extraordinary educator and ambassador for Agricultural Science. Cherokee High School has decided to dedicate the CTE Building in his honor and name it the Jim Wells CTE Building.

Trending Recipe Videos