Dixie and Azlee Keck

Last summer Dixie Keck, left, who at the time was a seventh grader, and her sister Azlee Keck, right, who at the time was a fifth grader competed in the SkillsUSA nationals in Atlanta where Dixie was the national champion and Azlee was fourth in the nation. Their skill was fingerprinting.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two sisters from Surgoinsville Middle School last week who took top finishes in the 2022 SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta.

