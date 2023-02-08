Last summer Dixie Keck, left, who at the time was a seventh grader, and her sister Azlee Keck, right, who at the time was a fifth grader competed in the SkillsUSA nationals in Atlanta where Dixie was the national champion and Azlee was fourth in the nation. Their skill was fingerprinting.
The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two sisters from Surgoinsville Middle School last week who took top finishes in the 2022 SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta.
In order to make it to the Nationals Azlee and Dixie Keck had to compete in SkillsUSA regional competition at Northeast State; and then win the state competition in Chattanooga.
Both demonstrated the law enforcement skill of taking fingerprints, and both won their state competition, qualifying them for the national competition in Atlanta, Ga. last June.
SMS assistant principal and longtime SkillsUSA coach Kevin Hilton told the BOE at its Feb. 2 meeting that in June of last year he took Azlee Keck, who at the time was a fifth grader; and her sister Dixie Keck, who at the time was a seventh grader; to the Nationals in Atlanta.
“They both were state champions in their competition — Job Skills A and Job Skills O — where they learn a skill in a field (fingerprinting), and then they perform it in front of the judges,” Hilton said. “They have to do it from memory. No notes, no cards, and they have a 5-7 minute presentation.”
Hilton added, “At the state in Chattanooga they blew the judges out of the water. I had judges come up to me who said they were judges for the post-secondary, and your girls blew them out of the water.”
Azlee made to the finals in the national competition and placed fourth in the nation.
Dixie earned Grand National Champion.
Hilton presented the sisters with their awards during the Feb. 2 BOE meeting.
Azlee received a certificate with a fourth place ribbon.
Dixie received a SkillsUSA Banner identifying her as a National Champion, Job Skills Demonstration A.
Hilton said Azlee is preparing for the 2023 SkillsUSA competition. This year her skill will be how to apply atourniquet in a workplace injury.
Both sisters received a standing ovation from members of the Board of Education and others in attendance.