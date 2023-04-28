Walters State Community College celebrated outstanding students withs its annual Academic Awards Banquet on April 25.
Sarah King of Russellville was named the President’s Outstanding Student, the highest honor given to a student. She also received the academic award for math and student athlete award for softball. A math major, she is part of the “Grow Your Own” program with the Hamblen County School System for future teachers.
Brandi Patrick of Morristown received the President’s Choice Art Award, Her painting, “Flowers,” has been purchased and will hang on campus.
Samantha Gonzales and Sean Macklin, both of Sevierville were named the outstanding student on the Sevier County Campus. Kylie E. Keffer of Greeneville was named the outstanding student on the Niswonger Campus and Joshua D. Menza of Tazewell was named the outstanding student on the Claiborne County Campus.
Emma Bowen of Morristown was honored as Student Government Association President and Mariah Dalton of Mooresburg was recognized as president of the Senators Pages.
The Faculty Senate Scholarship was awarded to Trystin P. Carr of Sevierville and Alyson P. Noe of Rutledge.
Eight Dual Enrollment College graduates were recognized. These students have earned associate degrees from Walters State while completing high school: Annika C. Franklin of Greeneville; Adison K. Beeler of Thorn Hill; Joshua D. Menza of Tazewell; RaeEllen M. Coffey of New Tazewell; Haley L. Lebert of Sharps Chapel; Avery J. Watson of Sevierville; Juliet S. Didenko of Sevierville; and Briana C. Polk of Morristown.