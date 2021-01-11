Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to Fall 2020 Dean’s list. To be named to the Dean’s list students must be a full time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester. The following students have been named to the Emory & Henry College Dean’s list:
Peyton Derrick of Church Hill (37642)
Josie Salyer of Mount Carmel (37645)
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry College has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world.
Emory & Henry College is consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions. The College’s many accolades include the Presidential Award for Service Learning, the highest national recognition for community service and service learning; top tier recognition in Washington Monthly, USA Today, News