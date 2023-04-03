MC Teachers

Mount Carmel Elementary School teachers and principal Amy Glass, far left, were recognied by the Board of Education at its March 8 meeting for being named a Reward School for the second consecutive year. Glass was also recognized for being the sysyem’s 2022-23 Principal of the Year.

 Jeff Bobo

Mount Carmel Elementary staff, and principal Amy Glass, were recognized by the Hawkins County Board of Education for recent accomplishments including being named a Reward School for the second consecutive year.

Rogersville, TN

March 8, 2023

