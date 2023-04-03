Mount Carmel Elementary School teachers and principal Amy Glass, far left, were recognied by the Board of Education at its March 8 meeting for being named a Reward School for the second consecutive year. Glass was also recognized for being the sysyem’s 2022-23 Principal of the Year.
Mount Carmel Elementary staff, and principal Amy Glass, were recognized by the Hawkins County Board of Education for recent accomplishments including being named a Reward School for the second consecutive year.
A group of teachers were able to attend the March 8 BOE meeting and stood before the board while Hixson praised their efforts incuding their Reward School status, which recognizes academic improvement from the previous year.
“It’s a tough feat to do once, as many of our schools can attest to, but this group has done it two consecutive years,” Hixson said. “I wouldn’t put it past them to continue this momentum forward, no pressure. I won’t be Pat Riley and guarantee another championship, but I will say this group is very able to do so, and under great leadership.”
Hixson also recognized Glass, who was named Hawkins County Schools’ Principal of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.
“I appreciate working with you, and I appreciate you teaching me things each and every day, as well as your staff and your students,” Hixson told Glass. “I mean that sincerely. You’re a driver. You’re a visionary, and you do great things with your students and staff. It’s very appropriate to reward you with county Principal of the Year.”
Glass told the board she wouldn’t be Principal of the Year without her faculty and staff.
“I get to follow a lot more than I get to lead, and that’s what I appreciate in this staff,” Glass said. “They are wonderful. Our students are wonderful. Our parents are wonderful. All the ones who came here today (for a student concert) and show up every day to help us out. We’re just thankful for our wonderful community.”
Glass said her support staff also plays a big role, including the cafeteria staff which earned a 100 percent on a recent Health Department inspection.
“Every single person at the building makes us who we are,” Glass said.