The Hawkins County Commission agreed Monday to redirect a $2 million ARPA allocation originally earmarked for a new Phipps Bend CTE facility to be used for CTE additions at the three high schools.
Earlier this year the commission agreed to set aside $2 million of its $11.6 million ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID stimulus funding to help pay for a proposed CTE (Career Technical Education) facility to be constructed at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
The facility was intended to provide new vocational programs in a centralized location for students from all three high schools.
The Board of Education had also committed $2 million toward that project, which, at the time of approval, was estimated around $13 million overall. Additional funding needed for the project wasn’t included in the state budget, however.
School and county leaders agreed it was unlikely that state funding for the Phipps Bend project would be available before the deadline for spending ARPA funding arrives in 2024.
In September the BOE agreed to redirect its $2 million set aside for the Phipps Bend CTE facility toward CTE facility expansions at Cherokee, Volunteer and Clinch School.
On Monday the commission was asked to rescind its previous $2 million ARPA allocation for the Phipps Bend CTE project, and join the BOE in earmarking those funds toward CTE expansions at the three schools. Both resolutions were approved 12-0.
It accomplishes almost everything
CTE Supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams explained during the Nov. 21 Budget Committee meeting that although state funding wasn’t allocated this year for the Phipps Bend project, there are grants available to expand CTE programming in existing facilities.
“If the central CTE facility was Plan A, this is not Plan B so much as it is Plan A-Minus,” Williams said. “It accomplishes almost everything we were hoping to accomplish with the central facility. It’s just increasing the locations.”
The project entails adding onto the CTE buildings at both main high schools. Williams noted, however, that due to its small class sizes and remoteness, Clinch School has no CTE programs available to students on campus.
“With this funding we’ll be able to add a shop over there and pick up at least five programs — engineering, electro mechanical, machine tool, welding, industrial maintenance, and maybe one more,” William said. “That’s extremely exciting, to be able to offer that many new programs to students at Clinch. It gives them a lot more opportunity than they’ve had previously.”
Williams added, “The other really exciting thing about that is, right now if a student at Clinch wants to be a dual enrollment student in welding, for instance, they have to travel across the mountain every day to Phipps Bend to the TCAT. That’s a huge burden for a lot of students. Once this addition is completed and we have the staff in place we’ll work with TCAT to actually offer that dual enrollment on-campus at Clinch and those students won’t have to leave at all. They’ll be earning hours toward their TCAT certificate while they’re there at school.”
”Out of space at Cherokee and Volunteer”
The proposed CTE facility additions at Cherokee and Volunteer would likely involve the addition of a welding program at Cherokee and a machine tool program at volunteer. That’s subject to change based on employer demand and market data.
As for the Phipps Bend CTE facility, William said that project isn’t dead. But, the BOE decided to focus on immediately attainable projects that could benefit students now, and these CTE expansions at the individual schools meet nearly all the goals of the new facility.
With the commission approval Monday, Williams said they BOE could be ready to begin construction as early as next fall. Clinch would be the first priority followed by the Cherokee and Volunteer project.
“Realistiacally (the Phipps Bend facility) is a $15 million project,and with the economy the way it is now and supply chains, in 2-3 years that number may be $20 million,” Williams said. “While it’s still a serious goal, this money is on the table now and we can take advantage of it.”
He added, “We want to continue offering more and more opportunities to our students. The reality is we’re out of space is we’re out of space at Cherokee and Volunteer. We just don’t have any more square footage to do it.”