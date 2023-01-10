Two churches that offered bids to purchase former Hawkins County school buildings told the Board of Education last week they hope to use the facilities to better serve their communities
North Fork Baptist Church (NFBC) offered $5,000 to purchase the former North Fork School located on Goshen Valley Road next door to the church.
One of the main uses for the building would be to house the church’s food pantry and “Care Center” where services are provided to the needy.
Keplar Missionary Baptist Church (KMBC) offered a bid of $56,000 for Keplar Elementary School, which is located across Burem Road from the church.
KMBC hopes to convert the school into a community center and offer a variety of programs, but the long term goal is to establish a Christian private school.
The BOE voted 5-0 at its Jan. 5 meeting to approve both offers for the purpose of entering negotiations and getting the paperwork ready to finalize the sale.
North Fork proposal
NFBC deacon and trustee Eddie Mowell told the board the main reason his church wants to buy North Fork School is to find a permanent location for the church’s Care Center, which is currently being operated out of the parsonage across the street.
Mowell noted that if they ever had a new pastor take over who needed a place to live, that parsonage wouldn’t be available for the Care Center.
“If we can acquire this old school building and that property, then that secures our pantry, our Care Center, and we can continue to help the less fortunate,” Mowell said. “Through our church, we believe serving our fellow man is how we serve the Lord. We really enjoy serving and helping others, and that’s what our goal is.”
The a half-acre of property and “North Fork School” building are located on Goshen Valley Road about halfway between McPheeters Bend and the Burem Road intersection.
A Ruritan Club occupied the old school for many years. After that Ruritan disbanded NFBC was using the property as a community center, and maintaining the property with the BOE’s permission.
Mowell said the $5,000 offer was what the church believed it could afford.
Mowell added, “We have spent a lot of money over time — we’ve funded that building to put siding on it, gravels on the parking lot, we furnished water to that building for years. But, we’ve used that building during Bible School, for our games, and stuff out there on that property. It’s been beneficial to us too.”
Keplar proposal
Keplar Elementary located on Burem Road was one of two small rural schools closed in Hawkins County at the end of the 2020-21 school year as a cost savings measure. McPheeters Bend Elementary was the other school that was closed.
Both schools had less than 100 students which made them ineligible for state funding to assist with the cost of faculty and the principal. Both schools also had pending repairs, although Keplar’s were much more extensive.
CMBC representative Jonathan Carver told the BOE his church has been interested in Kepler for about 25 years “to see if Keplar Community Center can come together”.
Short term goals include using the school facility to establish a community food pantry, clothing exchange, student tutoring programs, youth worship groups, and using the gym to launch a basketball program.
“Through all those things we would love to see the community come together and allow expansion of the property to open up,” Carver said. “Some of our more long term goals are Christian based daycare, maybe a Pre-K daycare, and a long term goal is to see a private, Christian-based school in the community.”
Carver said he also foresees using the property for a Farmers Market, community garden, and expanding the KMBC’s existing KOZ (Kids Outdoor Zone) Group.
The KOZ is intended to provide activities and mentorship for fatherless boys, who are often more at-risk to fall into unhealthy lifestyles.
Finalize the sale agreements
Board chairman Chris Christian and vice chairperson Debbie Shedden both told the Review they were glad that both buyers intend on using the school properties to serve the community.
“Two really, really good proposals were submitted to this board,” Christian said. “I’d like to expedite this as quick as we can.”
Christian added, “The entities, in essence, have been awarded the properties, but it’s not final yet.”
Board member McClure Boyd was appointed to a committee to work with the churches along with Director of Schools Matt Hixson to finalize the sale agreements and bring those documents back to the board for final approval and signatures.
“Let’s take a deep breath and make sure we’re doing things correctly in moving forward,” Christian said. “What’s another couple of weeks to make sure we’re doing everything we’re supposed to do, so someone can’t come back and say, ‘Well y’all didn’t do this right’. You don’t like to hear that, especially when the auditors come in.”