Hundreds of people waited in long lines and pouring rain last week to sample some new cuisine at Cherokee High’s April 27 food truck rally.
The event was scheduled from 4-8 p.m., but people began lining up for food at 3:45 p.m. with their umbrellas in hand for a chance to buy specialty foods from their favorite trucks.
Cherokee culinary arts instructor/chef Whitney Swinney was proud of the vendors and her students for their contributions towards making the event a huge success. The money raised will help to offset the rising costs of food her culinary classes need.
The costs of food has for the culinary department has increasedby more than $2,000 since last year.
The average cost previously was around $6,000 annually and this year so far is at $8,295 and counting. With inflation on the rise, Swinney expects food costs are only expected to get worse.
175 culinary students
In Swinney’s Culinary Arts classes students learn to prepare foods in a commercial kitchen like a restaurant would, as well as catering. Some enter into restaurant work making them more desirable for potential employers while others go on to culinary schools on a college level.
And some students take the class simply to learn how to cook. The culinary department serves more than 85 students each semester totalling 175 students annually. Hands on learning requires food and supplies for each student.
“I do everything for the culinary department including shopping and ordering supplies,” Swinney said. “This year with inflation we expect to spend as much as $10,000, way up from the previous years.”
Swinney got the idea to bring in the food trucks when she saw another school put a food rally together as a fundraiser. Swinney called upon Rick Brewer from Diggy Doughnuts who jumped in to assist.
Brewer brought his own Diggy Donuts truck and called upon 7 other food trucks to join him. Uptown Cheese Steaks, Lobster Dogs, Southern Cross, Fork in the Road Concessions, 2 to Taco, Trucky Cheese and Big H BBQ along with Diggy Donuts were the vendors.
Culinary students sold cotton candy and drinks as well.
People came from everywhere
No one could predict the amount of rain that would be coming to Cherokee High that day. The public didn’t seem to mind, enticed with the specialty foods not normally available in Rogersville.
Swinney wasn’t sure if the turnout would be good with rain either sprinkling or pouring for the entire event. Track and softball had been scheduled that day and were both rained out which the rally had been counting on for support. But it wasn’t just students and their families who came out.
People came from everywhere. By 3:45 p.m. people were already lining up with their umbrellas. And they kept coming, forming long lines that continued getting longer and longer, even with the nonstop rain.
Food trucks sold out early
An estimated 1,000 hungry people attended, and most food trucks sold out early. Uptown Cheese Steaks seemed to be the most popular truck and sold out first. By 6:45 p.m. Trucky Cheese, 2 to Tacos and Uptown Cheese Steaks were pulling out.
Big H BBQ ran out of food twice but they were able to go back to the restaurant to restock for the crowds. Lobster Dogs only had lobster left and there wasn’t much of it. All the food vendors ran out of something early.
Because of the large turnout and success, Swinney is already planning another food truck rally at Cherokee High to benefit the culinary department. There are no definite dates yet, but she is considering either late May, early June or even the beginning of the next school year in August.
Swinney told the Review that the dates will be announced at a later time. She also wanted to say thank you to everyone who came out.