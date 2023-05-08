The Hawkins County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve tenure for 33 teachers who were recommended by their principals and by personnel director Teresa Drinnon.
Drinnon noted that the school system has been celebrating all of the employee groups throughout the year.
The last celebration of the year, coincidentally, happened to be Teacher Appreciation Day Thursday prior to the school board meeting.
“Our theme this year has been that our teachers are super heroes,” Drinnon told the board. “They are most definitely super heroes and we so grateful for each and every teacher. We firmly believe our teachers are the backbone of our county and our students. We just want to celebrate our teachers, and what better day to recommend teachers for tenure than today.”
Drinnon added, “All candidates have met the requirements of tenure, they’ve all met the five year probationary period within the last seven years, and they’ve received evaluations demonstrating effectiveness at above, or significantly above expectations.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted that a teacher recommended and approved for tenure has met Tennessee Code Annotated requirements for minimum years of service, and through the evaluation process, has demonstrated a level of effectiveness of above or significantly above expectations.
Nothing changes about their employment status other than a new evaluation cycle, which slightly differs from probationary teachers. They are still held to the same standards for the teaching profession and still observed and evaluated annually.
The newly tenured teachers include:
Bulls Gap School: Robert Emerson, Kristi Johnson, Kristen Richards, Devon Justice, and Andrew Oligny.
Carters Valley Elementary: Steven Wells.
Cherokee High School: Cody Bean, Teresa Bishop, Amy Pontius, Alexandra Baker, and Timothy Carter.
Church Hill Elementary: Katie Goulds and Macie McConnell.
Church Hill Middle: Jessica Greene.
Clinch: Andrea Ferraro and Shirley Greene.
Hawkins Elementary: Katie Brabham.
Joseph Rogers Primary: Michael Wes Horton.
Mount Carmel Elementary: Aimee Morelock, Regina Lipe, Samantha Gladson, and Alexandra Whited.
Rogersville Middle: Rebecca Johnson.
St. Clair Elementary: Morgan Winstead.
Surgoinsville Elementary: Morgan Young, April Skeen, and Leah Murray.
Surgoinsville Middle: Meagan Mauk and Allison Mitchell.
Volunteer High School: Maria Benavides, Kaylen Wood, and Jesse McMillan.