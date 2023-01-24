Ryder Couch, second grader
Abel Wilder, first grader
Henry Carney, third grade
Dalton Collier, 4th grader
Hawkins Emery, 5th grader
Kendall Wilder, 6th grade
Izzy Carney, 7th grade
Kurtis Denton, 10th
Raylan Couch, PreK
Hawkins County 4-H recently held a 4-H pumpkin carving contest that was available for 4-H members and Cloverbud members.
Participants were to e-mail photos of their carved pumpkins for competition. This year there were 30 participants.
They were: Kurtis Denton (CHS), Ryder Couch (SES), Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), Shay Davis (RMS), Hawkins Emery (Bulls Gap), Hannah Christian (RCS), Dalton Collier (SES), Henry Carney (RCS), Abel Wilder (RCS), Emma Davis (HES), Raylan Couch (Friends At Play), Parker Horton (St. Clair), Kendal Wilder (RCS), Ava Collier (VHS), Izzy Carney (RCS), Ledger Rush (HES), John Self (RCS), Madison Hammonds (CHIS), Knox Matthews (RCS), Owen Roberts (Mt. Carmel), Peyton Huston (HES), Boone Matthews (RCS), Blakely Ramsey (RCS), Keegan Sluss (Carters Valley), Aleah Ducheny (HES), Avery Carr (SES), Kinley Sluss (Carters Valley), Addison Fair (Bulls Gap), Jonah Williams (Homeschool), and Tevon Mathis (SES).
Ribbons were awarded to all who participated. Grand Prize Awards were presented to grade level winners.
Those were: Kurtis Denton, Dalton Collier, Hawkins Emery, Henry Carney, Raylan Couch, Abel Wilder, Izzy Carney, Ryder Couch, and Kendal Wilder.
