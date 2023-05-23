Now that you’ve got your degree and snagged your first job, it’s time to set up your first apartment. This is going to be different, in a lot of ways, than your student housing, whether it was on-campus or off.
Your new neighborhood is likely to be more diverse, with a variety of people in different stages of life, and it may even be in a whole new town or region.
What to Consider
The focal point of your new town is likely going to be where you work. Choose a first apartment in an area where it’s easy to get to work or, if you work remotely, in an area with lots of different places to work from, such as co-working spaces, coffee shops and cafes.
Budgeting
Start with your paycheck, then subtract your other monthly expenses, such as a car note, insurance and student loans. You may also need to get a letter from your new company’s HR department stating your pay for your new landlord.
Also check your credit. Most landlords want to see a score above 670, but it may be even higher in some places. Many recent college graduates have a lower score simply because they haven’t had credit for as long as others, so you may have to have a parent or guardian cosign for you. Be prepared for this before you fall in love with a place.
Start Looking at Rentals
Speaking of falling in love, never look at rentals above your budget and don’t settle on the first place you find. Look at a variety of different apartments with a wide range of amenities. Consider what’s included in the rent and what’s extra. Also ask for examples of their contracts so you can read them over, keeping an eye out for hidden fees or any rules and regulations that may result in you paying more.
Check out the area at different times of day and, if you can, in different weather conditions. What may seem like a quiet area during the day may turn into party central at night or the parking lot, high and dry when you visited in the sunshine, may turn into a lake when it rains.
Look at Reviews
Check online reviews, keeping in mind that it’s usually the disgruntled tenants that take the time to post. Check a variety of sites and hold on to a hefty grain of salt. Visit in person and, if you can, talk to residents there now to get a better of idea of what life is really like. Ask questions about the neighbors, about crime, about cell service, there really isn’t any dumb question when considering where you’re going to call home for the next little while.