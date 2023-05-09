At the May 4 BOE meeting Volunteer principal Dr. Greg Sturgill honored his students who scored 30 or better on the ACT composite and super score including (L-R) Edward “Curtis” Robinette, John “JJ” Hill, Andrew Knittle, and Evan Glass. Not pictured are Devin Davenport, Landon Fritts, Hailey Langrel, Gretchen Lewis, and Eliza Smith.
Volunteer High School principal Dr. Greg Sturgill honored nine of his students during Thursday’s Hawkins County Board of Education meeting who scored 30 or higher in both their ACT composite and ACT super scores this year.
The ACT composite score is the average of your score in the four subject groups in one attempt. The ACT super score is the average of your best score from each subject in multiple test attempts.
Sturgill noted that of the 1.3 million students who took the ACT, the average composite score was 20.3 out of a possible 36.
“That means a score of 21 or higher put you above average,” Sturgill said. “A score of 21 also qualifies you for the Hope Scholarship. While 21 is a good score, I want to recognize some students who had amazing scores.”
Sturgill noted that anyone sho scored a 30 is in the top 93 percent of all test takers.
Hailey Langrel had a 30 composite and a 30 super score
Gretchen Lewis had a 30 composite and 31 super score.
Scoring 31 or better put you in the top 94 percent.
Andrew Knittle scored a 31 on both the composite and super score.
Landon Fritts had a 31 composite and a 32 super score.
Scoring a 32 puts you in the top 96 percent.
Devin Davenport scored a 32 composite and 32 super score.
Scoring a 34 puts you in the top 99 percent.
Eliza Smith scored a 32 composite and 34 super score, including perfect scores of 36 in English and reading.
John “JJ” Hill scored a 33 composite and a 34 super score.
Edward “Curtis” Robinette had a 34 composite and a 34 super score with a perfect score of 36 in reading.
Evan Glass scored a 33 composite score; and a perfect super score of 36.