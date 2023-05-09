VHS ACT

At the May 4 BOE meeting Volunteer principal Dr. Greg Sturgill honored his students who scored 30 or better on the ACT composite and super score including (L-R) Edward “Curtis” Robinette, John “JJ” Hill, Andrew Knittle, and Evan Glass. Not pictured are Devin Davenport, Landon Fritts, Hailey Langrel, Gretchen Lewis, and Eliza Smith.

Volunteer High School principal Dr. Greg Sturgill honored nine of his students during Thursday’s Hawkins County Board of Education meeting who scored 30 or higher in both their ACT composite and ACT super scores this year.

