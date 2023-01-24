The following students were named to the Honor Roll at Surgoinsville Middle School for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.
Straight A's
8TH GRADE
Garron W. Barnett, Elisabeth N. Byington, Carson L. Byrd, Trent T. Chapell, Olivia J. Childress, Carter A. Collier, Makenna M. Dalton, Jackson B. Fritts, Scarlet G. Gardner, Bridget E. Hammond, Whitney L. Hammond, Abigail G. Haynes, Breanna N. Johnson, Dixie G. Keck, Martha E. Mcdavid, Emery E. Pavlock, Hayden J. Schmidt, and Leonel Trejo Ballesteros.
7TH GRADE
Laura B. Barrett, Erica S. Bellamy, Aiden A. Cummings, Chloe E. Fritts, Cameron L. Kampman, Dawson Z. Knox-Barrett, Hannah R. Meeks, Kaylee O. Morelock, Destiny F. Winstead, and Bailiegh A. Woods.
6TH GRADE
Michael C. Armstrong, Khloe M. Blackman, Haylee R. Carver, Gracie L. Christian, Sawyer E. Clonce, Kylee G. Davis, Liam J. Mcpeek, Grayson P. Newton, Gracee L. Parton, Jacob R. Scalf, Oscar Trejo-Ballesteros, and Nathan D. Wilmoth.
5TH GRADE
Haven L. Barnett, Levi J. Barrett, Addison H. Byrd, Aubrey M. Christian, Dawson C. Davis, Harlan R. Dehut, Nikolai D. Dykes Wallen, Andrew H. England, Erin V. Hawkins, Nevaeh M. Mechling, Parker W. Rowland, and Jonavay R. Steele.
A/B HONOR ROLL
8TH GRADE
Charlie J. Barton, Timothy H. Craft, Rylee L. Dmitriev, Blake J. Elliott, Andrea M. Fishburne, Hannah K. Goode, Kaiden J. Henderson, Lakin H. Horton, Sawyer W. Jenkins, Jacob M. Lockhart, Jeffrey A. Noel, Sophia-Lyn Schmidt, Clowey M. Scripter, Kaden C. Sillery, Caylie A. Smith, Lily D. Tackett, Eric Trejo Ballesteros, and Jamisann S. Williams.
7TH GRADE
Matthew W. Armstrong, Daniel J. Debord, Rehanna L. Fobber, Julie A. Juarez Byington, Lucus H. Mayes, Kelly Mugford, Alisson G. Orellana Del Cid, Jaylah S. Raines, Avery G. Seal, William C. Skelton, Brayden L. Whitehair, Sierra L. Williams, Aiden J. Worley, and Ava F. Worley.
6TH GRADE
Kurt Jheo T. Avenido, Leo Giovany Cortez Pelcastre, Channing M. Cradic, Bryleigh K. Dalton, Andi K. Dillard, Everett D. Dishner, Colton R. Fields, Conner R. Gadbaw, Cameron D. Hawkins, Wilo M. Horton, Payton E. Justice, Azlee H. Keck, Shyanne G. Linkous, Tyler D. Miller, Kaylee R. Mitchell, Olivia R. Shively, Matthew R. Smith, Zanadie E. Trent, Addison P. Williams, and Emma G. Williams.
5TH GRADE
Zander L. Allen, Macie S. Barger, Zoe M. Brown, Emma K. Byrd, Amelia M. Chapman, Caleb A. Christian, Brandon A. East, Madison R. Folden, Emma K. Goode, Chloe W. Hill, River R. Hilton, Theresa M. Holley, Nicholas J. Holtsclaw, Jacob B. Howard, Gabryela H. Lawson, Adysen E. Mitchell, Mckinley A. Moore, Alexus S. Nicely, Genesis S. Orellana del cid, Katee E. Parton, Valerie B. Thompson, Colt W. Williams, and Henry L. Williams.