Next week Hawkins County students will be taking their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests, which now are especially crucial test for third graders.
A new law that takes effect this year states that no third grade student will be promoted to fourth grade unless the student is determined to be proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) by achieving a rating of "on track" or "mastered" on the ELA portion of the student's most recent TCAP test.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Board of Education earlier this year that as many as 300 Hawkins County third graders could be affected.
Hawkins County Schools Elementary Supervisor Hope Malone told the Review she knows that teachers are trying not to put pressure on the students in those third grade classrooms.
But, she can also can also see that third grade teachers and students are really feel the weight of the test because of the retention law.
Malone said teachers have been utilizing resources at their disposal to identify where students are struggling, and address those issues.
"Teachers/Schools have put many interventions in place for students to have additional opportunities to master the skills within the standards that are going to be assessed on the TCAP test," Malone said. "Benchmark assessments are given three times a year to help with alignment between the two tests. Schools analyze the data to see a correlation between CASE Benchmark assessments and TCAP. Skills that have not been mastered are readdressed in small, targeted groups. This helps drive instruction within these ELA classrooms for mastery."
Malone added, "Project On Track is the partnership with the Niswonger Foundation that offers high dosage/low ratio tutoring in those third grade classrooms. This is helping target those students that are in the below and approaching categories."
Get ready for test day
Malone said there are things that parents can do next week to help said their children off to school ready to reach their maximum potential on TCAPs.
Malone also recommends that parents meet with their child’s teacher and ask how you as the parent can support your child at home.
"Help your child get ready for the day," Malone said. "Ensure that your child is well rested and attends school every day and is on time. Have a set bedtime and stick to it."
She added, "Make sure that your child eats a good healthy breakfast, whether at home or at school."
Malone also recommends providing encouragement.
"Just tell them to do their best," she said. "Tell them not to panic if they don’t know an answer. Work through the question and try not to get frustrated, relax and don’t rush through the test. Skip difficult questions and go back to them later. Use remaining time, if any, to go back over the test and check their answers. Don't leave anything blank."
Malone added, "Have some fun after school. They have been stressed during test taking time, so do something fun or different. Celebrate when it’s over. Celebrate their hard work and effort."
Results
Initial TCAP data results available will be available May 19-26 including raw scores and raw-score-to-scale-score (RSSS) conversion tables used to identify prioritized students.
If a third grader scores “Exceeds Expectations” or “Meets Expectations” on the ELA (English/Language Arts) portion of their TCAP test, they are good to advance to the fourth grade.
If a third-grader scores “Approaching Expectations” or “Below Expectations” in ELA, however, the new law requires them to repeat the third grade.
That is, unless the students and their parents take actions that will allow them to avoid “mandated retention” and continue on to fourth grade with their classmates.
Students who score “Approaching Expectations” have the option of taking the test again sometime over the summer, and if they meet or exceed expectation, they are promoted to fourth grade.
Another option is for “Approaching Expectations” students to attend “Summer School Bridge Camp”.
Students who score “Below Expectations” in ELA can advance to the fourth grade if they attend Summer School Bridge Camp and either participate in the free tutoring; or retest and score in the Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations categories.