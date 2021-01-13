Local students have made the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn. Consideration for the Dean's List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a "C" and no incompletes for the semester.
The following students were named to the Dean's List:
Church Hill, TN, Emily Christian, Management
Rogersville, TN, Britton Bolton, Psychology (Counseling)
For more than 200 years, Maryville College has educated students to be giving citizens and gifted leaders, to study everything, so that they are prepared for anything.
Maryville College is a nationally-ranked institution of higher learning and one of America's oldest colleges. For more than 200 years, we've educated students to be giving citizens and gifted leaders, to study everything, so that they are prepared for anything - to address any problem, engage with any audience and launch successful careers right away. Located in Maryville, Tennessee, between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the city of Knoxville, Maryville College offers nearly 1,200 students from around the world both the beauty of a rural setting and the advantages of an urban center, as well as more than 60 majors, seven pre-professional programs and career preparation from their first day on campus to their last. Today, our 10,000 alumni are living life strong of mind and brave of heart and are prepared, in the words of our Presbyterian founder, to "do good on the largest possible scale."