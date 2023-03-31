L to R: Will Phillips, Sophia Galvez, Blakely Ramsey, Grey Kirkpatrick, & Matt Kirkpatrick each competed in the ‘Upper 8’ regional 4-H Regional Public Speaking Contest at Happy Valley Middle School. Phillips was the winner, with Galvez placing second and Grey Kirkpatrick in third.
Senior high 4-Hers Ava Collier, a freshman at Volunteer High School, competed in public speaking in Knoxville against a county winner from the 33 Eastern Tennessee counties where she placed 6th overall.
L to R: Will Phillips, Sophia Galvez, Blakely Ramsey, Grey Kirkpatrick, & Matt Kirkpatrick each competed in the ‘Upper 8’ regional 4-H Regional Public Speaking Contest at Happy Valley Middle School. Phillips was the winner, with Galvez placing second and Grey Kirkpatrick in third.
contributed
Senior high 4-Hers Ava Collier, a freshman at Volunteer High School, competed in public speaking in Knoxville against a county winner from the 33 Eastern Tennessee counties where she placed 6th overall.
Hawkins County 4-H members recently competed in the “Upper 8” 4-H Regional Public Speaking Contest where Rogersville City School students swept the top-3 finishing positions.
During this contest, 4-Hers must present their 4-8 minute prepared speech about 4-H.
Once all prepared speeches are given, 4-Hers are given a topic and must present a 2-4 minute extemporaneous speech on the topic given.
In the Jr/Jr High Division of public speaking, the Eastern Region is subdivided into smaller divisions. Hawkins County competes in the Upper 8 Division against 4-Hers in Washington, Unicoi, Johnson, Greene, Hancock, Sullivan, and Carter Counties.
Those 4-Hers who won their grade level at the county-wide public speaking contest went on to compete at this contest.
All of the Hawkins County winners were from Rogersville City School and traveled to Happy Valley Middle School to present their speech against the other counties’ winners.
Eighth grade representative, Will Phillips earned first place honors in this contest.
This year Grey Kirkpatrick, fifth-grade representative, placed third in the contest and Sophia Galvez, seventh-grade representative, finished in second place.
In the fourth grade division, Blakely Ramsey was the representative and Matt Kirkpatrick represented sixth grade.
The high school 4-Hers compete in Knoxville against a county winner from the 33 East Tennessee counties.
This year Ava Collier, a freshman at Volunteer High School, represented Hawkins County and placed sixth overall.
Congratulations to all who represented Hawkins County 4-H.