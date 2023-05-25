Clinch School is the smallest K-12 school in Tennessee but has still managed to take down schools more than 10 times its size in population in three of its four attempts at the Bristol Motor Speedway Solar Go-Kart Race. All photos courtesy of Cheyenne Hurd.
Small, but mighty, Clinch School has taken the lead yet again in the Regional Solar Go-Kart Race that takes place at Bristol, Tenn. Clinch students have won first place three out of the four times that they have entered the race.
On April 24, Clinch sophomores went to the Thunder Valley Dragstrip in Bristol to compete in a Solar Go-Kart race. They faced 10 other schools in a race in which the winner was determined by the number of laps that a kart could complete in two hours.
Clinch School’s kart completed 114 laps, winning by several laps.
Each student brought home two grandstand tickets to a night race at Bristol Motor Speedway as a reward for their first place victory following the Solar Go-Kart challenge.
Clinch School, the smallest K-12 school in the state of Tennessee, may seem an unlikely choice.
“We have always been the underdogs”, said Clinch sophomore and driver Jolie Johnson. While other schools have a track to practice on, Clinch students had no other choice but to practice in the school parking lot.
Since Clinch School doesn’t have a shop or a vocational building, the days available for Clinch students to work on their kart were limited.
“We couldn’t go out if it was too cold; it had to be an ideal sunny day for us to be able to get the kart out and work on it”, said Clarissa Rogers, sophomore and fellow go-kart driver.
For Clinch, the key to success was actually lack of materials. Clinch students are used to making more out of less, therefore this did not propose a threat to their ability.
Clinch wanted its kart to hold minimal weight at all times in order to preserve as much energy as possible.The lightest students were chosen as drivers and unnecessary additions were taken off in order to maintain a lightweight kart.
The team drilled holes in the seat and on other available parts of the go-kart in order to remove excess weight, as well as to give the kart some additional airflow.