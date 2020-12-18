An educational journey that began as children wrapped up on Saturday at Tennessee Tech’s commencement ceremonies. Shanna Mayberry Muncy and Diana Mabry Reich had their respective undergraduate degrees confirmed, 22 years after initially enrolling at Tech.
“We graduated elementary, junior high and high school together. We even took some classes together our freshman year,” said Muncy. “It’s been a journey that has taken 22 years to get here. It’s exciting to finally get to this point.”
A friendship that began in the 1980s at Jere Whitson Elementary and extended through Cookeville Junior High and Cookeville High School continued into adulthood.
“Shanna and I have been friends since we were little,” said Reich. “We have the type of friendship where we don’t have to talk every day. We can be talking and go two or three months and not see each other and then pick up that same conversation.”
After graduating from Cookeville High in 1998, both Muncy and Reich decided to attend Tennessee Tech. Even though both had traveled alongside each other down the same educational path, their lives took separate turns after enrolling at Tech.
Reich was going to college full-time and working full-time when she was involved in a bad car accident which slowed her academic progress. After starting back to school on a limited basis, she got married to Brett Reich and they had three children — Braiden, Madison and Cooper. So, she decided to put her quest for a college degree on hold indefinitely.
“I was taking a class or two when the kids came along,” said Reich. “Then it was like the baby is crying and needs fed right in the middle of taking an online test, so that wasn’t working out. I just figured I would wait until the kids went to school.”
Once her youngest child was old enough to go to school, Reich decided her time had also come to return to the classroom. She started back two years ago, taking three or four classes at a time while majoring in finance before ending up with a degree in human resources.
“The feeling I have is a major accomplishment,” said Reich. “I’m going to tell my kids to not ever give up on their dreams. Keep going even if you have to stop and start all over again, just keep pushing forward.”
Muncy also kept pushing forward. After enrolling at Tech, she didn’t know what she wanted to study, so she opted out of classes for a job on campus in alumni relations. After a few years, she started concentrating on her college degree again. During this time, she gave birth to her son, Cayden, and decided to take a break from school.
“I took classes for about a year, and then life happened and it got put on hold again,” said Muncy.
After working a full-time job in the community and raising Cayden as a single parent, Muncy came back to Tech in 2017, landing a job in the Office of Communications and Marketing. She then decided it was time to finish what she had started – a college degree.
“I started taking classes that fall of 2017,” said Muncy. “I have been taking nine hours a semester, and here we are.”
Muncy returning to school helped inspire Reich to return, and they both helped each other along the way.
“I started back first, then she started right behind me, and we never thought we would finish at the same time,” Muncy said. “We have had a lot of early morning phone calls stressing about tests and talking about kids and life and everything in between.”
Those stresses turned into joy on Saturday as Muncy had her name called as she walked across the stage, solidifying her degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.
“My son is 13, and he is the one who really pushed me to walk,” said Muncy. “He said ‘Mom, this is huge. You have gotten through school, and you help me get through school. I want to see you walk.”
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Reich decided not to attend the in-person commencement ceremonies. That doesn’t mean she wasn’t celebrating her accomplishment.
“I finally have that piece of paper,” said Reich. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break and think about life and keep going. We kept pushing through it, and we made it.”
“When people think about going to college, they ultimately think as soon as I get out of high school I’m going to college, and I’m going to graduate,” added Muncy. “Everyone has their life on a timeline. That’s just normal. Even though you do have to step back sometimes, it is still attainable. It just takes time and hard work. It’s not necessarily easy, but nothing worthwhile in life is.”
Muncy and Reich are now beginning their journey after college. Reich is going to be working in human resources at a local nursing home while Muncy will continue her duties at Tech in OCM.
“I love my job, and I love the campus,” said Muncy. “I love the community that we are in, and I plan on finishing out my career on campus.”