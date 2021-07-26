In a letter to Hawkins County Schools’ parents and partners. dated July 26, 2021, Matt Hixson outlined the system’s plans and procedures for the coming school year. Hixson stated:
As we head into the 2021-22 school year, I wanted to update you on our plans and procedures. The following procedures represent the plans in place to start the school year. We will update any portion of this plan as we receive guidance and recommendations from our community partners, and as such, reserve the right to edit any plans in accordance with staff and student safety. It is my hope and prayer we are able to run a normal school year procedurally, and get beyond any necessary COVID-related health protocols.
- HCS realizes COVID vaccinations are a personal decision and as such, we will not require students and staff to be vaccinated nor will we seek any information regarding such.
- We did not mandate mask use last year, nor will we this year. This is a personal decision. We continue to support personal decisions to wear or not wear masks for any staff, student, or visitor to our campuses.
- We will not social distance beyond what we can feasibly accommodate in all classroom settings.
- We will not restrict the number of spectators at sporting events unless mandated by TSSAA or other governing agency. All extracurricular events will proceed as normal.
- We will continue to work with our regional health department regarding positive cases in our schools. Our HCS staff will not contact trace, but will work with health officials in determining necessary steps.
- All campuses will return to eating in cafeteria settings as they did prior to the pandemic. If needed, we may edit this schedule and the procedures regarding student meals.
- Field trips and off-campus events will be evaluated and approved individually, following normal procedures.
- Campus visitors will need to make appointments to meet with staff and/or administration.
- We will continue to clean and sanitize all school-related facilities as we have throughout the pandemic.
- Water filling stations will be available for student and staff use.
We will need your support with the above plan. Please monitor students in your care. If they complain of or exhibit symptoms, please keep them home and seek medical advice if warranted. Communicate with school staff regarding any concerns and/or absences. With your support, we will successfully navigate this upcoming school year and all it brings with it.
We are also underway with large-scale Heating, Venting, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) overhauls at VHS and CHS. Although we were able to scale this project down and fund it through State and Federal funds, keeping all expenses away from taxpayers, we did hit several supply-chain delays. These delays have affected all systems across Tennessee and the rest of the nation, who have used similar funds and timelines to accomplish similar projects. The good news is that we have contingency plans to start the school year as normal, with work continuing during after-school hours. In some rare cases, classrooms may need to be temporarily relocated for several days, but these anticipated moves will not hinder our ability to continue instruction safely throughout the remainder of the projects. All classrooms will be fully functional by August 9, as of the timeline discussed this morning.