This year Hawkins County 4-H hosted the 1st Annual Bob Moncier Livestock Judging and Skill-a-thon Contest at Three Bulls Farm in Bulls Gap.
This contest was open to youth members in surrounding counties. This year there were 113 contestants from Hawkins, Hancock, Sullivan, Greene, Washington, Grainger, Cocke, Johnson, Anderson, Sevier, Unicoi and Morristown East Future Farmers of America.
During this event, youth members judged two classes of beef cattle, one hog class, and two sheep classes.
The Senior High members presented oral reasons on Herford heifers and breeding gilts while the junior and junior high members answered questions on these same species.
All participants also competed in a separate livestock skill-a-thon contest with questions in regards to breeds, equipment, meat, health care, and feeds pertaining to beef, sheep, pigs, and goats.
Hawkins County had one complete team and one individual competing in the junior division comprised of Bryson Steele (SMS), Grey Kirkpatrick (RCS), Blakely Ramsey (RCS), Maggie Webb (HES), and Derek Richards (BG).
The team of Derek, Grey, Blakely, and Maggie placed 1st in the Judging Division and 1st in the Skill-a-thon Contest and finished 2nd in the Overall Award.
In the individual scores, Derek Richards was third high individual in Skill-a-thon while Grey Kirkpatrick was 5th. For the judging individual scores, Derek Richards was 2nd individually and Blakely Ramsey placed 1st. In the combined Overall division, Derek Richards was 5th high individual.
In the Jr High Division, Hawkins County had two teams that competed comprised of Addison Fugate (CHMS), Braydan Leonard (RMS), Kahleya Shirkey (Homeschool), Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), Jackson Overbay (East Ridge), Maggie Snapp (Cedar View Christian), and Shelbie Webb (RMS).
The team of Carrie Ruth, Jackson, Maggie, and Shelbie placed 1st in the Skill-a-thon Contest and 2nd in the Judging Division and finished 1st Overall.
For the individual scores, Carrie Ruth placed 4th, Jackson Overbay, 3rd and Maggie Snapp was first in the Skill-a-thon part of the contest. In the judging division, Maggie placed 4th individually while Shelbie placed 5th. As far as the Overall placings, Hawkins County had 3 4-H members in the top 5; Shelbie Webb (5th), Jackson Overbay (2nd) and Maggie Snapp (1st).
For the Senior High part of these contests, Hawkins County had the following to participate: Anna Houck, Emma Houck, Rebekah Pinkston, Chevy Webb, Elijah Housewright, Caden Presley, Chadd Carpenter, Fisher Webb, and Hunter Webb. The team of Anna, Emma, Rebekah, and Chevy finished the Skill-a-thon contest in third place and Overall 2nd place. Anna Houck placed 2nd individually in the Judging Contest and 4th place Overall.
Hawkins County also had 4-H Cloverbuds, Bryanna Richards and Melton Richards compete in these contests. These Cloverbuds worked hard and earned ribbons for their results.