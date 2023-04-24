1st Annual Bob Moncier Livestock Judging Contest

There were 113 contestants from Hawkins, Hancock, Sullivan, Greene, Washington, Grainger, Cocke, Johnson, Anderson, Sevier, Unicoi and Morristown East Future Farmers of America who competed in Hawkins County’s 1st Annual Bob Moncier Livestock Judging Contest.

 contributed

This year Hawkins County 4-H hosted the 1st Annual Bob Moncier Livestock Judging and Skill-a-thon Contest at Three Bulls Farm in Bulls Gap.

