GREENEVILLE – Due to anticipated heavy rain, Tusculum University is rescheduling Drive-In to Your Future, a fun and informative financial aid event, from Thursday, Oct. 29, to Thursday, Nov. 5.
The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot between the Meen Center and Pioneer Field, which is Tusculum’s football stadium.
Drive-In to Your Future will enable high school students and their families to learn more about the requirements of the Free Application for Financial Student Aid® form – better known as FAFSA – and give them an opportunity to complete it while they are on campus.
Participants must wear face coverings and observe physical distancing due to the global coronavirus pandemic. They are not required to have applied to Tusculum to attend the event.
Students will receive star treatment, with the event featuring a red carpet movie premiere theme. When students arrive, they will walk the red carpet, receive a goodie bag with helpful information and have their photo taken before they return to their vehicle to complete the FAFSA form.
Parents or guardians should be present because they will need to supply financial information on the form. That monetary detail will impact the amount of financial assistance students earn.
To assist students and their families that day, Tusculum will have an inflatable movie screen, which will play a presentation on the proper completion of the FAFSA form. Participants will also be able to view informational videos about Tusculum.
To participate in Drive-In to Your Future, students need to register at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/fafsaevent. Anyone with questions can email Ashley Edens, Tusculum’s director of financial aid, at aedens@tusculum.edu.