Bulls Gap School damage

The July 29 thunderstorm blew out the school sign (shown here) and caused a tree to fall and the batting cages at BullsGap School.

 Sharon Southern

The Hawkins County Board of Education accepted a donation last week of $10,000 from Hope Church at the Gap to help cover the cost of repairing recent storm damage at Bulls Gap School.

Rogersville, TN

Aug. 3, 2023
  