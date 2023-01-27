Lincoln Memorial University announced that 556 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2022, nine of whom reside in Hawkins County.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
The following Hawkins County students were honored for high academic achievement:
• Carter Rice of Rogersville
• Sadie Conley of Surgoinsville
• Harper Russell of Rogersville
• Alexis Moore of Church Hill
• Lauren Smith of Rogersville
• Ashtyn Gibson of Church Hill
• Nathan McBride of Bulls Gap
• Madison Carpenter of Mooresburg
• Kaitlyn Luster of Rogersville
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.