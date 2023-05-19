The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville is excited to offer its first ever Sizzlin’ Summer Camp Program for Middle School students in the Hawkins County area.
The Summer Camp is open to any student who has completed grades four, five, six, seven and eight and attended Bulls Gap School, Church Hill Intermediate School, Church Hill Middle School, Rogersville City School, Rogersville Middle School, Surgoinsville Elementary School and Surgoinsville Middle School.
Students who attend will participate in a project learning activity, service activity, and field trip each week. In addition, students will receive breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack daily.
“This is a great opportunity for kids in this community to come together and make new friends, engage in fun activities and projects, make new friends and create fun memories.” Said YMCA Brighter Horizons Director Shari Mefford. “We have had such positive feedback about our Afterschool Program, and we wanted to continue that service through the summer to help the families who need care for their kids.”
The Summer Camp program is open from 7:30 am – 6:00 pm, Monday – Friday, and runs from May 30 – July 28.
The YMCA has a 12:1 student to counselor ratio which means space is limited for each week. Participants will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.
There is a $20 Summer Camp registration fee and each session is $55 per child.
Financial assistance is available to families who qualify.
The Brighter Horizon’s Sizzlin’ Summer Camp is funded through contributions from Cherry Point Animal Hospital, Ballad Health Foundation, Douthat Insurance and Domtar.
Applications for the YMCA Brighter Horizons Sizzlin’ Summer Camp and information about Financial Assistance can be found at ymcakpt.org/bhsummercamp.