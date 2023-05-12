Make your Next Visit to the Library a “Brief” one for a Good Cause, as part of our “Drop Your Drawers” Campaign.
The Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap, in cooperation with the Hawkins County Public Libraries and the Hawkins County Family Resource Center announce its third annual “Drop Your Drawers” Campaign, which will run from June 1 through July 31.
Working together with the three branches of the Hawkins County Library System and the Hawkins County Family Resource Center, they will be collecting underwear for students in all grades, Pre-K through High School.
The underwear collected will be distributed throughout all schools in Hawkins County for the fall, thanks to the help of the Family Resource Center.
The collection of underwear for ALL grades is a new request, made this year by April Couch, Director of the Family Resource Center.
“This campaign has become such a blessing to our students,” Couch said. “We have given out most of the underwear collected last year, because there is such a great need. We would like to include the upper grade levels and high school if possible. So many of our high school students are living “on their own” and struggle to keep up with basic needs like clothing.”
The Drop Your Drawers campaign is easily recognizable by the popular character Captain Underpants by author and illustrator Dav Pilkey, who has given permission to Kiwanis Clubs to use the character to advertise for this campaign.
The libraries’ collection of Captain Underpants children’s books will be on display and available for check out during the “Drop Your Drawers” campaign. By all means, stay a while and enjoy the library’s many services (the library really doesn’t want you to make your visit brief!) And remember to “drop your drawers” for Hawkins County students while visiting your local Hawkins County Library branch.
