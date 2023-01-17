Walters State Community College released the President’s List for fall 2022, honoring 282 students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while taking 12 hours of college credit.
There are 21 Hawkins County students on the WSCC Dean’s List including:
Blake Matthew Adkins, Jaylin Noelle Paige Cope, Ethan N. Davis, Chloe LeeAnn Eidson, Alexis Grace Elkins, Zoe Elizabeth Ruth Greer, Caleb Grills, Keegan Grills, Kaylan McKinley Henard, Morgan Annslee Hunter, Jhase L. Kesterson, Amity Nicole LaRoy, Courtney Anne LeRoy, Ashley Nicole Mauk, Douglas Gene Napier, Will Carson Price, Nicholas Seth Reeves, Averie Janie’ Reeves, Makaylan Madison Sellards, Jeffery Hayden Sinnamon and Marlyn Worrell.
Walters State Community College has released the dean’s list for fall semester, honoring 461 students for earning a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 college credit hours.
There are 31 Hawkins County students on the WSCC Dean’s List including:
Elisabeth Bean, Emma Faith Brown, Devan Ray Carpenter, Chloe Tess Chesser, Jonathan Conner Collins, Ashley N. Cook, Bethany Brianna Crawford, Paul Clifford Daniel, Joseph Taylor Ferguson, Caroline Grace Forbis, Noah Blake Gillespie, Matthew Benjamin Hanson, Whitney Reed Jacobs, William James Justice, Alexis F. Larmer, Braydenn Austin Leach, Adam J. Marquis, Evan Kate Mathis, Kimber Nicole Maynard, Raymond Bruce McDonald, John Carter Metz, Chasity Renee Morgan, Natalie Ann Mueller, Diego Alexander Murcia Hernandez, Bradley Owenby, Destini Ann Powers, Trent Hyte Price, Colin Ryan, Olivia Paige Sinnamon, Hannah Grace Tate, and Rebecca Elizabeth Trinkle.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Joshua Whorton of Rogersville.
Jodi Kasprzyk of Rogersville.
