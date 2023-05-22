Four-year colleges get a lot of attention from high school graduates, and with good reason. But there’s another option: Technical and trade schools.
Technical and trade schools are generally more affordable than four-year colleges and universities and also may offer a quicker path to a career than traditional higher education.
These schools offer graduates careers as mechanics, respiratory therapists, dental hygienists, paralegals, plumbers, court reporters, HVAC technicians, electricians, occupational therapy assistant, radiological technologist and more.
Choosing a Technical or Trade School
In many ways, choosing a technical or trade school is much the same as choosing a college or university. First, you decide your area of focus. Talk to friends and family. Find, if you can, a mentor in your chosen field that you can talk to about the pros and cons of the job. Your high school counselor may be able to offer you personality tests and literature on different careers to help you make your decision.
Once you have a field, then look for schools that are accredited in that area. You also want to research the school’s reputation in your chosen industry. That will make a huge difference in getting hired after school. Look into complaints about the school and ask the staff to explain each one and how it was resolved. Lastly, look at the school’s graduation rate. That refers to how many students who have started the program finish successfully. A high graduation rate is an indicator of a strong program.
Dual Enrollment Plans
If you’re eager to start working on your career but haven’t graduated yet, look into schools that offer dual enrollment with your high school. Dual enrollment programs allow you to take courses that are worth both high school and technical college credit. When you graduate with your diploma, you’re that much closer to your technical college degree or certification, too. Depending on your state, the student may even be exempt from tuition, registration and lab fees, and textbooks.
Talk to your high school’s guidance counselor for more information and for the guidelines for early admission and dual enrollment in your area.