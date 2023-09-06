WaltersState-Dr.Whitneyjarnagin

Dr. Whitney Jarnagin, dean of behavioral and social sciences at Walters State, co-authored “Working with Infertility and Grief: A Practical Guide for Helping Professionals.”

A Walters State professor hopes her new book will equip both individuals and therapists in dealing with a common, yet seldom discussed topic: Pain related to infertility and reproductive loss.

  