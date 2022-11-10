Rogersville City School was closed this past Monday and Tuesday as a result of a series of days the previous week when the number of student absences due mainly to the flu reached a peak high of 178.
RCS director Edwin Jarnagin told the Board of Education at its Nov. 8 meeting he doesn’t have a set number of absences before he considers closing school. He told the board he looks at more of a trend.
The number absences trended from 117 to 113, to 141, to 171.
By that end of that last day the total absences including students who went home sick was 178 of the school’s 618 students, or 28.8%.
“There’s a not a magical number,” Jarnagin said. “If you give a magical number the kids will make sure they get to it. It’s a trend. We had 19 staff out, and 17 were due to them being sick or their child was sick.”
Jarnagin added, “Some schools have not been hit at all, and some have been hit like us. It’s sporadic.”
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said overall the county’s 19 schools hadn’t been hit hard by the flu.
“We were at 88% attendance late last week and nearly 90% Monday,” Hixson told the Review. “With (Election Day Tuesday’s) non student day and Friday out for Veterans Day, we hope we can weather most of the flu that’s going around.”
Other Nov. 8 RCS BOE actions
The BOE approved a $125 per month bonus for certified staff for the 2022-23 school year, and $100 per month for non-certified staff. All substitute teachers will receive and additional $5 per day between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30, and any sub who worked 20 or more days during that time will receive an additional $100.
Jarnagin said the bonuses were awarded because RCS staff didn’t receive raises in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget at the same level as some other school system.
The BOE had planned on honoring the band, cross country team, cheerleading squad, football team and volleyball team for their various successes this fall, but due to school being out Tuesday, Jarnagin said those recognition ceremonies will take place at the Dec. 13 BOE meeting which will be held in the school auditorium.
BOE Chairman Reed Matney appointed Vice-Chairman Dr. Scott Trent to serve as RCS’s Legislative Representative to the Tennessee School Board Association.
“You know how it works and certainly you can give our voice to the legislative group,” Matney told Dr. Trent. “There’s going to be a lot of issues and it’s good that we have someone there from our board.”