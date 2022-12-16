WSCC Logo WSCC Logo
WSCC Logo
Walters State Community College celebrated Fall Commencement with two recent ceremonies, conferring 289 degrees and 171 technical certificates.
Hawkins County graduates are listed below.
Grayson William Hurd, AAS Nursing
Jacob Joyner, AS Agriculture
Raymond Bruce McDonald, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer.
Jessica Eryn Bos, AAS Nursing
Savannah Joy, AAS Management
Steven Gilboy, AAS Computer IT- Networking
Gary C. Mace, AAS Electrical Engineering Technology
Katie BrieAnne Clevinger, AAS Nursing
Brittany B. Metcalf, AAS Nursing
Cheney Elizabeth Greene, AS Business
Andrew Cope, AS Criminal Justice
Summer Jeriann Sutton, AS Criminal Justice
Courtney LeRoy, AS Elementary Education
Paul C. Daniel, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer
Piper Aileen Mattern, AA Psychology
Brady Cole Forgety, AS Accounting
Meredith Owen, AS Psychology.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.