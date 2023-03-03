Volunteer High School, led by NJROTC instructor and 28-year Coast Guard veteran, Chad Lovato hosted the annual Dr. Seuss Event this past Saturday.
Out of all the schools present, Volunteer took first prize overall for the first ever time since establishing an ROTC program in 2001.
Though a competition that distinguished three top places, the event celebrates ROTC cadets while showcasing what first-year students have learned thus far.
“It’s all for the kids,” Chad Lovato spoke, “They enjoy it and compete with each other while showing off all the new things they learned.”
Joining Volunteer at its home meet were Cherokee, Daniel Boone, Bearden, Elizabethton, Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, West Ridge, and Cocke County.
“We had so many different events with so many schools,” Lovato said, “it was a big deal for us to get first.”
The event was meant to showcase what first-year JROTC cadets had learned so far as these students learn to be active members of the United States Armed Forces and leaders in the civilian world.
Cadets would be judged on a trivia-based Brain Bowl, armed and unarmed drill, athletics, and a STEM Challenge that did not count toward the overall point competition.
From the Volunteer High School Naval JROTC homepage, “The NJROTC accredited curriculum emphasizes citizenship and leadership development.”
Encouraging academics
The Brain Bowl consisted of 10-minute rounds in which teams of four cadets from four schools at a time answered questions. Each team was constructed from their school programs’ ROTC Academic Teams. Ranging from topics like Geography to Entertainment, to Military History, cadets had a buzzer they would have to hit to answer a question in a short amount of time.
“I was purposefully not going over the Brain Bowl questions with my kids,” Lovato promised, “We just chose the more academically advanced cadets and they made us proud.”
While their instructor may have ran the Brain Bowl, the Volunteer students were not given a better chance or extra help. The school would perform exceedingly well in the trivia questions.
“The kids are smart,” Lovato commented, “They’re always impressive in their abilities.”
Honoring teamwork and discipline
After the Brain Bowl, cadets from each school were instructed to perform in the Drill Team portion and the Color Guard performance. Testing team discipline and attention to detail, marching groups were tested on how sharp their movements were, how well the team marched in step, and how well they listened to orders.
Meanwhile, the Color Guard teams, who will lead the National Anthem at sporting events or gatherings were tested on many of the same attributes. However, Color Guards were also judged on the correct handling of a rifle and a flag, how the colors were presented, and how well the cadets could maintain the position of attention for extended periods.
Oak Ridge and Bearden, historic for their talents in drill performed top overall in this category, however, “Our kids did well too,” Lovato stated.
Promoting health and fitness
The third part of the Dr. Seuss Event was the athletic portion. Cadets from each Athletic Team were given a standard Navy PRT (Physical Readiness Test) to see whose ROTC program could earn the most points.
The physical test began with two minutes for each cadet to exercise as many push-ups as they could within two minutes before the same amount of time to do the most sit-ups that they could. The final part of the test came with a mile-and-a-half run, needing to be completed in as little time as possible.
Critical thinking challenges
Though not included in a school’s overall point standing, the STEM event was an exciting display of new technologies and how they can be used in various portions of Military work. The program also allows for younger people to think outside of the box, being given different problems in which strong solving will help them succeed.
Students with an aptitude for engineering critical planning were given the chance to display their knowledge and abilities to parents, teachers, and anyone interested.
“We gave (the cadets) a sheet of tissue paper and had them build a chain,” Lovato explained. The chain was judged based on how long the chain was with the number of intact links connecting it.
Though Volunteer’s students would display a valiant effort, Dobyns-Bennet, Cocke County, and Bearden would hold the top standings for the STEM challenge with their tissue paper chain.
Preparing teens for the coming world
Local parents celebrated the first-year Volunteer ROTC cadets winning First Prize overall.
While the event was a competition in which the top three were awarded for their dedication, the event was a congratulations and an encouragement to all students who participate in their school’s JROTC program. With representatives also present from the Travis Manion Foundation to congratulate, “Our future leaders in the community” and members of ETSU’s Army ROTC program present to give insight on scholarships and raise interest in continued education, the Dr. Seuss Event was more of a community benefit than a recruiting stage.
Chad Lovato said, “I want people to realize that kids that take ROTC are held to higher standards. When a student goes to class in that uniform, they are expected to be better behaved and more respectful by the school staff and teachers.”
As cadets continue to learn everything from military practices to community involvement, competitions like the Dr. Seuss Event will continue to promote discipline and honor to high school students.