The showy yellow flower clusters of 'Sunsphere' Japanese cornel dogwood are a great antidote to a dreary winter day. 

 Photo courtesy of Jennifer Northam

The landscape can be dreary in January and February, so trees or shrubs that offer a bit of cheer with winter blooms can be a welcome addition to almost any yard or garden. Underused in the landscape, the Japanese cornel dogwood is just such a plant. In midwinter it defies the gloom with showy clusters of yellow flowers.

