A Honor Roll
Stella Anderson, Audrey Bailey, Jasmine Barrett, Kaitlyn Bishop, Mason Burklund, Olivia Byrd, Jocelyn Cardona, Hannah Carter, Harper Cordell, Brayden Cupp, Blake Davidson, Easton Davidson, Emma Davidson, London Flanary, Harper Folkner, Sophia Fugate, Taylor Gamble, Gavin Garland, Ryker Green, Samantha Green, Harlen Guy, Brooklyn Hall, Arabella Hedrick, Lennon Herz, Teagan Housewright, Kaden Howard, Connie Huang, Skylar Keeler, Kendall Lewis, Jackson Matthew, Raylee McDavid, Silas Mullins, Adrian Oaks, Sofia Padron, Harper Peck, Carleigh Phipps, Allie Jo Pounders, New Pounders, Waylon Quillin, Leia Reese, Leigha Rogers, Ethan Short, Mya Slider, Pistachio Smith, Ryleigh Tate, Charlee Tipton, Isaiah Tolbert, Jaxon Wells, Vera White, Lincoln Wininger, and Hogan Wyler.
A/B Honor Roll
Adabella Adams, Carson Adams, Riley Allocco, Ryder Amos, Malyonda Arnold, Adley Bryant, Avah Bryant, Alexander Cowie, Olivia Davis, Andrew Elsea, Macie Gilliam, Landry Grigsby, Emma Hackler, Gabriel Harmon, Nevaeh Hinkle, Cadense Hitchcock, Dezmond Hobbs, Christopher Huckaby, Layla Hutson, Trevin Johnson, Ally Jones, Abby Kendall, Cory Langley, Kaylea Larkey-Waye, Remington Lawson, Kayden Lifford, Ian Lovelace, Aubree McIntosh, Kylie Medukas, Austin Murrell, Anthony Noel, Oakley Noel, Rosalyn Overbey, Dillon Parker, Boone Patterson, Camden Powers, Caine Ramsey, Jonathan Russell, Eleanor Shannon, Ryker Sloan, Devin Smith, Anniston Sparrow, Jaiden Taylor, Graci Thompson, Abriel Tolbert, Kendall Trent, Willow Trent, Braxton Wallen, Lainey Waskiewicz, and Annalisa Young.
Perfect Attendance
Carson Adams, Maylonda Arnold, Audrey Bailey, Khloe Barnette, Peyton Bellamy, Daniel Bishop, Eli Buckley, Jocelyn Cardona, Jae Carter, Mason Dunnington, Sky Edwards, Macie Gilliam, Harlen Guy, Kroy Hall, Gabriel Harmon, Arabella Hedrick, Cadense Hitchcock, Coy Hutson, Nash Ingram, Mason Hones, Skylar Keeler, Kayden Lifford, Bailey McKinney, Adrian McWilliams, Justin Payne, Kinley Pendleton, Carleigh Phipps, Newt Pounders, Madelynn Quillin, Brantley Ramsey, Catalina Seal, Colten Sellers, Devin Smith, Pistachio Smith, Lilly Tester, Lucas Thompson, Abriel Tolbert, Rylan Tomlinson, Avery Was, Lainey Waskiewicz, Vera White, Eleanor Williams, Ryder Williams, Kyleighlynn Winegar, Hogan Wyler, and Annalisa Young.
